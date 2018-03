07 March, Wednesday

15:00

Major Cryptocurrencies Cheapening On Wednesday

14:57

Bitcoin Cheapens By 6.45% To USD 10,597

14:51

Cash Dollar Sell Rate 26.4839 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 26.1302 UAH/USD On Wednesday

06 March, Tuesday

17:23

Poroshenko Puts Into Effect Decision Of NSDC To Extend Sanctions For Year Against Banks With Russian State Capital

17:03

Major Cryptocurrencies Cheapening On Tuesday

16:56

Bitcoin Cheapens By 1.99% To USD 11,315

16:49

Energy Ministry Decides To Complete National Energy Action Plan To Limit Gas Consumption

16:43

International Reserves Down 0.2% To USD 18.4 Billion In February

16:36

Population Sells Currency USD 18.6 Million More Than Buys In February

05 March, Monday

17:15

Naftogaz Will Demand Gazprom Compensate 34% Of Overpayment For Gas Imported In March

17:06

Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 43% To 9.6 Billion Cubic Meters Since Heating Season Start

16:50

Gazprom Continues Violating Gas Transit Contract Monday

16:45

Major Cryptocurrencies Appreciating On Monday

16:43

Naftogaz Starts Selling Gas To Industrial Consumers On Terms Of Transfer To UGS

16:40

Bitcoin Appreciates By 3.10% To USD 11,553

16:38

Cash Dollar Sell Rate 26.8338 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 26.5104 UAH/USD On Monday

02 March, Friday

16:45

Poroshenko Signs New Version Of Law On Privatization Of State And Municipal Property

16:32

Ukraine Pays USD 165 Million To IMF Under Stand-By Program

16:07

State Budget Non-Fulfilled By 13% In February

15:58

National Energy Action Plan Introduced In Ukraine To Limit Gas Consumption Until March 7