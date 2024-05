Share:













Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1,520 more russian soldiers. In addition, 30 armored fighting vehicles, 27 artillery systems and 19 tanks were destroyed.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 05/16/24 were approximately:

personnel - about 488,460 (+ 1,520) people;

tanks - 7,529 (+ 19) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 14,538 (+ 30) units;

artillery systems - 12,565 (+ 27) units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 10,028 (+ 13);

cruise missiles - 2,200 (+ 1);

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 17,048 (+ 93) units;

special equipment - 2,062 (+ 1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of russian troops for May 13 increased by 1,400 to 485,430 people, the Ukrainian defenders over the day destroyed 11 tanks, 43 armored fighting vehicles and 28 artillery systems, as well as 49 drones and one aircraft.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defense Forces for May 14 were able to eliminate more than 1,500 russian soldiers. Also destroyed were 14 tanks, 48 armored vehicles, 23 artillery systems and 30 kamikaze drones, including Shaheds.