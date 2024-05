Share:













Copied



The Czech government is launching a pilot project that is designed to promote the voluntary return of Ukrainian citizens to their homeland.

This is stated in the message of the Czech Ministry of the Interior.

Reportedly, the program approved by the Czech government is intended for people living in the Czech Republic in connection with the war in Ukraine and concerns both those who have temporary protection and those who have received international protection.

"We want to offer help to those who, for example, want to return home for health reasons or for family reasons. This assistance will mainly be the purchase of tickets, and in some especially serious cases, for example, the provision of ambulance," said Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakušan.

It is noted that the program will last six months - from June to November 2024 - and is designed for a maximum of 430 people. Of these, 400 will receive bus tickets, and the rest can be provided with individual medical transport for returning from the Czech Republic.

You can apply for such assistance only once. If a person wants to return to the Czech Republic within the next 12 months and apply for a residence permit, they will have to pay half the costs. CZK 5,595,000 was allocated for the pilot project (approximately EUR 227,000).

It is also noted that the project "has nothing to do with the conscription of Ukrainians for military service."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March the largest number of Ukrainian refugees decreased in the Czech Republic, Sweden and Austria.