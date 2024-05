Zelenskyy vetoes bill that allows dismissing workers who have relatives in temporarily occupied territories a

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vetoed and returned bill No. 7731 to the Verkhovna Rada for revision. It proposed to allow the dismissal of workers who have relatives in temporarily occupied territories or in russia.

This is evidenced by the information in the card of bill No. 7731 on the website of the parliament.

This bill was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on April 25, 2024, on April 30 it was sent to the President after it was signed by the head of parliament.

The card indicates that on May 15, Zelenskyy returned this bill with proposals. On the same day, it was submitted to the leadership of parliament for consideration.

Today, May 16, bill No. 7731 was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and the Protection of Veterans' Rights.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, by bill No. 7731, parliamentarians proposed allowing employers to dismiss employees who did not report the presence of relatives living in temporarily occupied territories or in russia.

We also reported that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak could be dismissed from their posts if bill No. 7731 came into force.