In the 1st quarter of 2024, compared to the 1st quarter of 2023, pipe enterprises, which are part of the Ukrtruboprom association, increased pipe production by 13% to 142,500 tons.

This is stated in the message of the association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the 1st quarter, almost all pipe enterprises showed positive dynamics. In particular, Interpipe Niko Tube and Trubostal increased the production of seamless pipes by 11.5% and 75%, respectively, Centravis - stainless pipes by 13.8%, Interpipe NMTZ and Ukrtruboisol - electric welding pipes by 69.2% and 714.3%, respectively. Only the production pipes by Oscar decreased by 43.2%," the report said.

According to Heorhii Polskyi, the director general of Ukrtruboprom, the positive results of the 1st quarter of 2024 are primarily due to the low base of comparison last year, when the industry worked under tight limits on electricity consumption.

“This has caused production growth "on paper." In fact, the rate of pipe production is slowing, and in March a decline of 15% was recorded in general. The main reason is a significant increase in imports of steel pipes from China to Ukraine at dumping prices, which are provided by subsidies from the Chinese government. Recently, the United States and the European Union have been actively working on the development and implementation of protectionist measures that will limit the influx of Chinese goods to their markets. The Ukrainian steel pipe market also needs protection from dumping imports from China," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, pipe enterprises increased production by 10.2% to 495,600 tons.

Ukrtruboprom was formed in 1991, the association is engaged in the study of the activities of the pipe industry and the pipe market.