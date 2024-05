There are killed after russian attack on infrastructure in Dnipro - Administration

Russian terrorist troops attacked the city of Dnipro and hit infrastructure. Currently, two killed are known.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak announced this on his Telegram channel by on Wednesday, May 15.

According to him, the russian occupiers attacked the infrastructure of the city. As a result, two people were killed, the number of victims and their condition are being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of May 15, the russian occupiers attacked the Mykolaiv Region.

Also on the morning of May 15, the russian occupation army struck Kherson, as a result of which a multi-storey building was damaged.

At the same time, due to the situation at the front, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy postponed all international events with his participation.