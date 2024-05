Share:













On Thursday, May 16, at the request of Ukraine, an emergency supply of electricity was carried out from Poland, Romania and Slovakia, while the involvement of emergency assistance is also expected during the hours of the evening peak of electricity consumption.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the needs of consumers were covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Also, on May 15, during daylight hours, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland - it received surplus electricity from the country's power system.

"On Thursday, from 12:00 a.m. to 09:00 a.m. in all regions, except for the Kherson Region, restrictions on industrial consumers were applied. These restrictions will also be applied in the evening - from 04:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Yesterday evening, emergency power outages were introduced in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is a significant shortage of power in the power system after the russian attacks, as well as an increase in consumption due to the cold weather. Around midnight, the restrictions were lifted, but they were once again applied as an emergency in some regions (Dnipropetrovsk Region, the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Region, Kharkiv Region).

According to the report, outages are also possible during the current day during the peak load period.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 15, in the evening hours, Ukrenergo introduced controlled emergency power outages for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine.