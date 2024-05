Population’s deposits with banks up 1.6% to UAH 1,096.7 billion in April

Share:













Copied



According to the latest data, the amount of funds placed by individuals in bank accounts in hryvnia and foreign currency increased by 1.6% in April to a record UAH 1,096.736 billion.

This follows from a statement by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Since the beginning of the current year, deposits of the population in banks have increased by 1.7% from UAH 1,078.346 billion.

Hryvnia deposits of the population in banks increased by 2% to UAH 723.161 billion in April.

At the same time, the volume of foreign currency deposits of the population in the hryvnia equivalent increased by 0.9% to UAH 373.574 billion in the reporting month.

Deposits of legal entities (hryvnia and currency) in April increased by 2% to UAH 1,339.357 billion.

The average interest rate on hryvnia deposits (monthly average) for legal entities remained at 9.6%; for individuals, it fell by 0.1 p.p. to 11.2% in April.

The rate on foreign currency deposits for legal entities was 0.8%, for the population – 1%.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, population’s deposits in banks increased by 16.5% from UAH 926.488 billion.

In 2022, population’s deposits in banks increased by 29.3% from UAH 719.418 billion.

In 2021, population’s deposits in banks increased by 6.8% from UAH 674.718 billion to UAH 720.932 billion.

In 2020, population’s deposits in banks increased by 24.5% from UAH 542.302 billion.