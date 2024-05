Share:













The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, citing data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, deny the complete occupation of Vovchansk by the russians.

Thus, the CCD notes that a message is spreading in the Ukrainian information space about the alleged full occupation of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region by russian troops.

The department cites the data of the General Staff, according to which, in the Kharkiv axis, the enemy has not carried out active operations since the beginning of the day, is trying to gain a foothold on the achieved line and is regrouping. In turn, the Defense Forces inflict fire damage in order to prevent the russians from accumulating forces and means in the northern part of the city of Vovchansk. In addition, the AFU conduct searching of urban buildings.

"The greater part of Vovchansk remains under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Accordingly, today's information about the occupation of Vovchansk by the russians does not correspond to the truth," the CCD emphasized.

At the same time, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that a significant number of hostile IPSO and fake reports regarding the situation in the Kharkiv Region had been recorded.

"The adversary claims that all of Vovchansk is under their control. The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, referring to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports that this and similar information is not true. This is also confirmed by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration," the message reads.

The CCD and Regional Military Administration urged to trust only verified sources.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, Dmytro Lazutkin, said that russian infantry groups entered Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region. The occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city, the fighting continues.

Also, on the evening of May 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military was forced to leave a number of positions in the Vovchansk area.

And a few hours before that, the General Staff reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were clearing Vovchansk of russian assault groups that could break into the city's territory.