Active advance of russians in north of Kharkiv Region stopped, but no talk of stabilizing front yet - Syniehu

The defense forces of Ukraine have stopped the active advance of russian troops in the north of the Kharkiv region. Despite a number of successes of the Ukrainian military, there is no stabilization of the front line yet.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on the air of the national telethon, his words are quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

"Our soldiers, although it cannot be said that they stabilized the front line, but stopped the active advance of the enemy through the territory of the Kharkiv Region," Syniehubov said.

According to him, in some areas of the front in the north of the Kharkiv Region, the Ukrainian military managed to return a more favorable tactical position.

At the same time, there is no stabilization of the front line. Russians continue to try to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that to maintain the pace of the offensive, russian troops have to attract additional reserves.

As the Ukrainian News agency reported, earlier today the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a counterattack in the area of Vovchansk.

Recall that today it became known that the russians shelled one of the villages of the Vovchansk community with cluster munitions. Five people were injured, in particular, the head of the Vovchansk City Military Administration Tamaz Gambarashvili.

We also reported that in the northern part of Vovchansk, where fighting is now ongoing, the russians captured and shot several civilians.