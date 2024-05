Share:













On May 14, the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily imposed the assigned of the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food to First Deputy Minister Taras Vysotskyi.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vysotskyi has held the post of First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food since May 26, 2021, previously he worked as Deputy Minister of Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, as well as First Deputy Chairman of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau suspects Solskyi of appropriating state lands worth almost UAH 300 million and trying to appropriate of land for another UAH 190 million.