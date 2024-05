Share:













As of 07:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, there are no russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas.

This was announced by the command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas; in the Mediterranean Sea there are 5 enemy ships, among them 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles," the message says.

During the day, in the interests of the russian federation, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out by:

- to the Sea of Azov - 6 ships, of which 1 was moving from the Bosphorus Strait;

- to the Black Sea - 9 ships, of which 2 continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there were no russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas on May 15 either.

Previously, a unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Group 13, destroyed a russian speed boat in the temporarily occupied Crimea with the help of a Magura V5 marine drone.

Also, Ukrainian specialists are working on improving drones in order to be able to shoot down aerial targets of the aggressor state of russia. The representatives of the Defense Intelligence reported that Ukrainian drones, in particular Magura, are capable of inflicting much greater damage on the enemy.