Share:













Copied



President of the aggressor country vladimir putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping signed a joint statement on "deepening relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation", russian media reported on Thursday, May 16.

The relevant document was signed by the leaders of the russian federation and the People's Republic of China during the russian dictator's visit to China. Before that, putin and Xi held talks. During a press conference with russian president vladimir putin, Xi Jinping said that China and the russian federation are in favor of a political settlement of the war in Ukraine, which was started by russia under putin's leadership. In turn, putin expressed gratitude for "China's efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis."

During a press conference with putin, Xi Jinping said that China and the russian federation are in favor of a political settlement of the war in Ukraine, which was started by russia under the leadership of putin.

Xi's statement came amid Western concern that China is strengthening the russian economy and supplying weapons components for the conflict in Ukraine.

Xi and putin and their delegations held about 45 minutes of talks. At the press conference, putin said that the discussions were "warm and friendly" and demonstrated the importance of relations between the two countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian dictator vladimir putin arrived on an official visit to China, where he was met by the Chinese leader. In addition to Xi Jinping, there was a crowd of children at the meeting, who were rounded up specifically to jump in front of the russian.