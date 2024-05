Share:













On Wednesday, the cash sell rate for US dollars in Kyiv-based bank exchange offices made 40.0504 UAH/USD, and the buy rate made 39.5008 UAH/USD.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from BIN.ua.

The average Euro buy rate made 42.6096 UAH/EUR, and the sell rate made 43.3704 UAH/EUR.

Cash exchange rate:

USD EUR Buy Sale Buy Sale Average 39.5008 40.0504 42.6096 43.3704 Highest 39.8200 40.2000 43.0800 43.7000 Lowest 38.9000 39.9500 41.7500 43.2000

The National Bank has been implementing managed exchange rate flexibility since October 3.

The NBU abolished all foreign exchange restrictions for the import of works and services and allowed the repatriation of "new" dividends.