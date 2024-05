Explosions ring out in Crimea; partisans report destruction of an artillery depot in Crimea

Share:













Copied



Late in the evening of May 15, explosions rang out in the occupied city of Sevastopol near the Belbek military airfield. According to residents, it was shells exploding at an artillery depot. The airfield with russian planes and shells for them was attacked for the second time in a day.

This follows from a statement by the Telegram channel Krymskiy Veter posting information from the partisan resistance.

According to them, the explosions were reported on the main page of the Atesh partisan movement. In particular, they reported a hit to the main missile and artillery depot of weapons (military unit 80189) at the Belbek airfield. After that, the secondary detonation began.

According to the partisans, the occupiers stored missiles for Su-27, Su-30, and MiG-31 aircraft at that warehouse.

The airfield's infrastructure was also damaged by the explosion.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Wednesday, May 15, an air alert went off in Crimea, the Crimean Bridge was blocked, air defenses were working, and explosions were heard.

Prior to that, Ukrainian partisans discovered two 5N87 radar complexes during reconnaissance of the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol.