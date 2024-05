Banks' credits to economy up 0.9% to UAH 1,022.301 billion in April

In April, total credits commercial banks granted to the corporate sector and private persons increased by 0.9% to UAH 1,022.301 billion.

The National Bank announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the year to date, banks' credits to the economy have increased by 2.4% from UAH 997.877 billion.

In April, hryvnia credits of banks to legal entities increased by 0.9% to UAH 528.561 billion.

In April, foreign currency credits of banks to businesses increased by 0.2% to UAH 236.237 billion.

In April, credits of banks to the population increased by 2% to UAH 241.059 billion.

Interest rates on hryvnia-denominated loans for businesses in April increased by 0.9 percentage point to 17.5%, and for the population, they fell by 0.1 p.p. to 34.4%.

The interest rates for businesses on foreign currency-denominated loans made 6.6%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, total credits commercial banks granted to the corporate sector and private persons increased by 1.7% to UAH 1,012.229 billion.

In 2023, banks' credits to the economy decreased by 1% from UAH 1,007.648 billion.

In 2022, banks' credits to the economy decreased by 3.5% from UAH 1,044.049 billion.

In 2021, total credits commercial banks granted to the corporate sector and private persons increased by 10% from UAH 948.386 billion to UAH 1,043.694 billion.

In 2020, the volume of loans to the economy fell by 2.3% from UAH 971.871 billion.