In April 2024, compared to April 2023, the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Mining and Metallurgical Plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) increased steel production by 90% to 163,000 tons.

This is stated in the message of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In April, the company continued to implement plans to increase production volumes, despite constant attacks on the country's energy infrastructure and associated restrictions on energy supply. In particular, after repair, the work of blast furnace No. 6 was resumed, and coke production on coke batteries Nos. 3 and 4 was also started. This in turn allowed to increase the production of steel and rolled products. Compared to April 2023 steel production grew by 90% (from 86,000 to 163,000 tons) and rolled products - by 95% (from 78,000 to 152,000 tons). Production volumes increased also compared to March 2024 - iron production was bigger by 28%, steel - by 31%, rolled products - by 31%," the report said.

Also, compared to April 2023, iron ore concentrate production increased 2.1 times to 744,000 tons, and by 14% compared with March 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, compared to 2022, the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Mining and Metallurgical Plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) reduced steel production by 18.5% to 1 million tons.

In 2023, iron production decreased by 7.2% to 1.6 million tons, rolled products - by 19.2% to 0.9 million tons, coke - by 20.3% to 0.9 million tons, ore production - by 2.1% to 11.4 million tons.

At the same time, concentrate production increased by 0.4% to 4.6 million tons.

The capacity of the enterprise is designed for annual production of more than 6 million tons of steel, more than 5 million tons of rolled products and more than 5.5 million tons of cast iron.

Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the ArcelorMittal international holding, owns 95.1283% of the company.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of steel products in Ukraine, specializing in the production of long rolled products, in particular rebar and wire rod.