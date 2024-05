Russia announces that it had repelled massive missile attack on Sevastopol. There is fire near Belbek airfield

Share:













Copied



Overnight into Wednesday, May 15, an air alert was announced in Crimea, the Crimea bridge was blocked, air defense was working and explosions were heard.

This was announced by the so-called governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev.

According to Razvozhayev, the occupiers "repelled a massive attack on Sevastopol."

He also said that air defense shot down several missiles over the water area and in the area of the Belbek airfield.

As ASTRA reports with reference to local residents, there were "about 20" missiles, and "something is still burning" in the Belbek airfield area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Friday, May 10, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked an oil refinery in the Kaluga Oblast. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out.

On the night of May 1, drones attacked the Ryazan and Voronezh Oblasts of the russian federation. At the same time, there was a fire at the Ryazan oil refinery after two explosions.

And on the night of Saturday, April 27, a dozen UAVs allegedly tried to attack two oil refineries, a bitumen plant, and a military airfield in Kuban.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Region.