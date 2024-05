Pro-Russian Prime Minister Fico shot in Slovakia. He is taken to hospital

In Slovakia, after the government meeting, an unknown person shot at Prime Minister Robert Fico: he received a gunshot wound.

This is reported by the Slovak mass media.

It is known that the shooting began during a speech to the public at an offsite meeting of the Slovak government in the city of Handlova. Fico was on the street and met several people. At that moment, an unknown person shot the Prime Minister several times.

According to eyewitnesses, four shots were fired. Fico fell to the ground, but was helped up. Later, the shooter was detained. Footage of the detention appeared on social networks.

Three ministers were evacuated from the scene of the shooting.

Currently, there is no information about Fico's condition, but it is known that the Prime Minister was hospitalized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Robert Fico stated that Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) "is only good for the Third World War." Slovakia will oppose this.

And before that, Fico insisted that life in the Ukrainian capital is "absolutely normal" and there is no war just a few hours after russian missiles attacked Kyiv.

In January, Slovakia supported Hungary's veto of EUR 50 billion in aid to Ukraine.