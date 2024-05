Share:













Copied



The defense forces of Ukraine managed to partially stabilize the situation at the front.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today throughout the day - reports of our military, the Ministry of Defense. Constant attention - front, all areas of combat. Kharkiv Region - areas near the border, the city of Vovchansk - our protective actions continue. During this day, our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, all the units involved, managed to partially stabilize the situation. The occupier who entered the Kharkiv Region is destroyed by all means. Artillery, drones, our infantry work well enough. Thank you to everyone who is now in positions," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the military leadership pays attention to all directions, understanding the enemy's intention to disperse the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Also attention is paid to all other directions. Especially, the Donetsk - Pokrovsk direction, also the Kupiansk direction in the Kharkiv Region. We clearly see the occupier trying to pull back our forces and make our combat work less concentrated. We react to this exactly as necessary - in each direction we should have something to answer the enemy," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to the situation on the front, Zelenskyy postponed all international events with his participation.