The United States is considering sending an additional battery of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, the administration of President Joe Biden is actively considering this issue to meet Ukraine's needs for air defense equipment.

According to the publication, the United States is considering sending one battery of the Patriot system along with the radars. In addition, Ukraine's European allies are also working on a plan to supply Kyiv with additional air defense systems from their own resources.

Funds for the purchase of the Patriot are likely to be allocated from the USD 61 billion aid package recently approved by the U.S. Congress.

Recently, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv, and during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he expressed the need for two more Patriot systems.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 8, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that he is ready to discuss sending Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

On May 6, the Minister of Defense of Spain, Margarita Robles, said that Ukraine had already received Patriot air defense missiles.

On April 18, Olaf Scholz said that NATO countries could transfer six more Patriot systems to Ukraine in addition to one more that Germany promised to transfer.