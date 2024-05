2 Patriot systems will not allow russia to occupy Kharkiv - Zelenskyy

Share:













Copied



The aggressor state russia will not be able to occupy Kharkiv if Ukraine has two Patriot air defense systems to protect the city.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an interview with ABC News on Thursday, May 16.

Zelenskyy stressed that the situation is very serious, Ukraine cannot afford to lose Kharkiv. According to him, the state does not need dialogue, but help.

“Dialogue is good. But now we need help. All we need is two Patriot systems. Russia will not be able to occupy Kharkiv if we have them," the President emphasized.

The world has made it possible for putin to occupy part of Ukraine's territory, but now the world can help Ukraine, Zelenskyy said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Kharkiv on the situation at the front.

On May 15, due to the situation on the front, Zelenskyy postponed all international events with his participation.

On May 15, Zelenskyy in an evening video message said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to partially stabilize the situation at the front.