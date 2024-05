Share:













Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said she was cancelling an order to book some tech companies due to public outcry.

Svyrydenko announced this on her Facebook page on Thursday, May 16.

According to the Minister of Economy, the booking order is canceled, and the decision on each company will be made separately after analysis of the situation. Svyrydenko explained that the booking process is based on the company's appeal to the relevant Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"The Ministry of Digital Transformation recognized them as critical on the basis of three out of seven criteria: the absence of debt of the single social contribution, the level of salary and the fact that they are residents of Diia.Сity. After that, the Ministry of Digital Transformation sent lists of persons liable for military service to the General Staff for verification. Based on the decision of the General Staff, the lists are processed by the Ministry of Economy. In the absence of legal grounds for refusal, a decision is made on the booking of workers,” the Minister said.

Svyrydenko stressed that business has a legal right to book specialists to support the economy, but this issue should not split society: "We will update the resolution in order to find the optimal solution that will meet the request of the military, but at the same time will enable the economy to work," the Minister wrote.

Recall that Oleksandr Fedienko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, a Member of Parliament from Servant of the People, published an order that included employees of Favbet, Glovo and some more.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense approved amendments to the Regulation on Military Medical Examination in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which determines the suitability for military service in the presence of certain diagnoses.

Civil servants of category "A" will be booked, categories "B" and "C" - will be booked only by 50%. Civil servants who are persons liable for military service and are not booked are subject to mobilization on a "general basis."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained that in case of updating the military data through the electronic cabinet, it will be necessary to pass the military medical examination only after the relevant summons.