United States preparing to hand over USD 1 billion worth of military aid to Israel – AP

The United States of America is preparing to hand Israel a new military aid package worth more than one billion dollars. It will include some types of weapons and ammunition.

This was reported by The Associated Press with reference to its own sources in the U.S. Congress.

Agency sources said that the administration of President Joe Biden informed U.S. lawmakers of plans to provide military aid to Israel last Tuesday, May 14.

Earlier this month, the White House suspended the supply of aerial bombs to Israel over fears that the Israeli military's continued bombardment of the Gaza Strip could lead to more civilian casualties.

According to the interlocutors of the agency, the new package of military aid will include about 700 million dollars for tank ammunition, USD 500 million for tactical vehicles, and about USD 60 million for mortar mines.

The sources did not specify when exactly the United States intends to send weapons and ammunition to Israel.

At the same time, they emphasized that this supply is not part of the long-delayed foreign aid package that the U.S. Congress passed earlier last month.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues military operations in the Gaza Strip. The day before, it became known that the Israeli military had established control over the key road that connects the enclave with the Egyptian border.

