Due to the full-scale war of the aggressor country of russia in Ukraine, 456 Ukrainian athletes and coaches belonging to national teams were killed.

Acting Minister for Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matvii Bidnyi announced this in an interview with DW.

So, according to Bidnyi, the number of killed and injured Ukrainian athletes increases almost every day.

"The elite of Ukrainian sports today, with arms in their hands, defend our independence and our future. We are suffering very big losses. Just last week, the two-time European weightlifting champion was killed, he was in fourth position at the Rio Olympics," said Bidnyi. We are talking about Oleksandr Peleshenko, who from the first days of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation in Ukraine was in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, according to the head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as a result of russian attacks, more than 500 sports and 100 youth infrastructure facilities in Ukraine were destroyed.

