Quotations of Ferrexpo shares keep falling for 2nd week in a row, down 2.2% to GBP 0.489 per share May 6-10

In the period of May 6-10, the quotations of shares of Ferrexpo plc (United Kingdom), which controls Poltava Mining and Yeristovo Mining (both located in Horishni Plavni, Poltava Region), decreased by 2.2% or GBP 0.011 per share to GBP 0.489 per share, falling for the second week in a row.

That follows from the data posted at the London Stock Exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, there was no share trading on May 6.

According to the report, on May 7, the shares of the company were quoted at the level of GBP 0.500 per share; on May 8, they decreased to GBP 0.487 per share; and on May 9, they further fell to GBP 0.482 per share, but on May 10, they increased to GBP 0.489 per share.

The transactions were being conducted throughout the week.

Since the start of the year, the company's share quotations have decreased by 45.8% (compared to the level of quotations on December 29, 2023 - GBP 0.903).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period of April 29 - May 3, the quotations of shares of Ferrexpo plc (Great Britain) decreased by 3.3% or GBP 0.017 per share to GBP 0.503 per share, after rising during the previous week.

In the period of December 31, 2022 - December 31, 2023, the quotations of shares of Ferrexpo plc at the London Stock Exchange fell by 42.6% or GBP 0.669 per share to GBP 0.903 per share.

In 2023, Ferrexpo plc incurred a loss of USD 85 million, while the company ended 2022 with a profit of USD 220 million.

In 2023, Ferrexpo reduced revenues by 47.8%, or USD 596 million, to USD 652 million.

In 2023, compared to 2022, the company reduced EBITDA (Earnings before Taxes, Interest, and Depreciation) 5.9 times, or by USD 635 million, to USD 130 million, and capital investment by 31% to USD 101 million.

Kostiantyn Zhevaho is the majority shareholder of Ferrexpo.