Putin arrives in China; Chinese children forced to jump in front of the russian dictator

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has arrived on an official visit to China, where he was met by the Chinese leader. In addition to Xi Jinping, there was a crowd of children at the meeting, who were rounded up specifically to jump in front of the russian, Reuters reports.

It is planned that the leaders of russia and China will idolize "Ukraine, Asia, energy and trade."

So far, a joint statement "on deepening relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation" has already been signed.

Xi Jinping said that his country is "ready to work with russia as a good neighbor, friend, and partner based on mutual trust." He added that he is ready to "strengthen the friendship between the two peoples for future generations."

Putin took former Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with him on the trip.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 12, Putin appointed a new Minister of Defense, Andrey Belousov, and put Shoigu in the chair of the Secretary of the Security Council of the russian federation.

Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) claim that Putin is reorganizing the country's leadership, particularly the ministry of defense of the russian federation, with the aim of increasing readiness for a long war in Ukraine and possibly preparing for a future confrontation with NATO.