AFU were forced to withdraw from some positions near Vovchansk to more advantageous lines - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine were forced to leave a number of positions in the area of two settlements in the north of the Kharkiv Region and move to more advantageous lines.

This is stated in the summary published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the evening of May 14.

The General Staff said that as a result of enemy fire and assault actions, the Ukrainian military withdrew from a number of positions near Vovchansk and Lukyantsi.

"In order to preserve the lives of our servicemen and avoid losses, the units performed a maneuver and moved to more advantageous positions," the message reads.

It is emphasized that the hostilities in the Vovchansk axis continue. The Ukrainian military is carrying out counterattacks to prevent the russians from gaining a foothold on new frontiers.

We will remind, on May 10, russian troops began an offensive in the north of the Kharkiv Region. More than 30,000 occupiers were involved in the assault in the area of the city of Vovchansk.

During five days of fighting, russian troops managed to establish control over several border settlements.

Fighting continues in two directions: near Vovchansk and north of the settlement of Lyptsi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday evening the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military is clearing Vovchansk from russian assault groups that could break into the city.

The department also reported that the russians tried to advance near the villages of Neskuchne and Lyptsi, but the Ukrainian military managed to repel the enemy's attacks.