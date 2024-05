Ukraine to receive new package of military assistance from Denmark, including air defense, projectiles and an

The Danish government has approved the allocation of DKK 5.6 billion (about USD 815 million) to provide Ukraine with a new military assistance package. The funds will be used for air defense, artillery ammunition and financing the supply of F-16 fighters.

It was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

It is reported that DKK 2.4 billion (about USD 350 million) will help Ukraine in strengthening air defense.

It is unclear whether it is about providing Ukraine with new air defense systems or ammunition for them.

Also, part of the funds will be used to finance the gratuitous transfer of American F-16 fighters, which Denmark promised Ukraine last year.

In addition, as part of the new military assistance package, Ukraine will receive artillery shells, anti-tank mines and grenades.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 13, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that Ukraine will receive the first F-16 fighters by the end of this month.

Recall that the Netherlands intends to transfer the previously promised F-16 fighters to Ukraine after Denmark. Deliveries are scheduled for fall 2024.

We also reported that at the end of April, Denmark allocated EUR 400 million for the restoration and energy of Ukraine.