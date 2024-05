Seaports up cargo handling twice to 9.9 million tons in April

Share:













Copied



In April 2024, Ukrainian seaports increased cargo handling almost twice to 9.9 million tons year over year.

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The largest share in April is the processing of grain cargoes - 6.3 million tons (versus 3.9 million tons in 2023). Cargo turnover through the Ukrainian marine corridor in April amounted to 7.7 million tons, of which 5.1 million tons are products of Ukrainian farmers," the report said.

In January-April 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, Ukrainian ports increased cargo processing by 71.4% to 37.7 million tons.

As Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian sea corridor exported almost 45 million tons of cargo to 44 countries over nine months.

On September 21, 2023, the Resilient Africa bulk carrier arrived in Turkiye's Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first grain ship from Ukraine, which passed through the Black Sea along a temporary corridor.