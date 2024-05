Share:













From 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 to 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, there will be capacity restriction schedules for industrial customers.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the night of May 13, due to the increase in consumption, the Ukrenergo dispatch center was forced to extend the application of power limitation schedules for industrial consumers from 12:00 a.m. to 07:00 a.m. Today, May 14, the power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect from 04:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m. on May 15," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for the seventh day in a row, Ukraine is receiving emergency aid from EU energy systems.

Ukraine also importing a record-breaking amount of electricity on Tuesday.