It will be difficult to maintain power system without restrictions, especially in winter - Halushchenko

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko allows further restrictions on electricity consumption due to significant losses of generating capacity after enemy shelling.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It will be difficult to maintain the system without restrictions, especially in winter. We must also take into account that we are currently fixing the situation as of now, and it is difficult to predict the situation until winter, taking into account the next shelling or their impact on the system. But it is obvious that there will be additional negative impact on system. That's why the situation will be difficult," Halushchenko said on the air of the United News national telethon.

He advised all consumers to prepare for a difficult winter, at the same time he emphasized that power engineers will do everything possible to ensure that it passes stably, in particular as the winter of 2023-2024.

"Even if you don't have restrictions today, you have to understand that there is a war going on and somewhere around this time these restrictions exist. That's why it is very important to use electricity sparingly," the minister emphasized.

He noted that there may be difficulties with electricity supply in the summer as well, at the same time, at this time of the year, the power of renewable energy sources, in particular solar power plants, help to balance the system.

Halushchenko noted that in recent months, the Ukrainian energy system has suffered the most damage since the beginning of the full-scale war with russia.

"To date, we have already lost about 8 GW of power in the system. If this had happened in any other country, there would have been a total blackout. The situation is difficult. But there is light today, the system is balanced, and this is the result of the hard work of power engineers who are working daily, around the clock, to support the system," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into May 8, russian invaders attacked energy infrastructure in six regions of Ukraine.