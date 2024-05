Share:













In the Kharkiv axis, units of the russian occupiers suffer heavy losses. At the same time, due to the large number of former prisoners in the combat team, conflicts often arise between the invaders.

This was reported by the partisan movement ATESH.

"As a result of heavy fighting, some units of the 138th separate motorized rifle brigade, the 18th motorized rifle division and the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment lost their combat capability. Losses killed and wounded make up to 70% of the personnel," the partisans said in a statement.

Partisans emphasize that clashes between the line units of the russian armed forces and Storm-Z play a significant role in this.

"Not all commanders can manage former prisoners, even those who have rich military experience," ATESH says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the ATESH movement, russia has recruited mercenaries from its African corps for the offensive in the Kharkiv Region. The participation of militants who fought in Mali and Libya was also recorded.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine were forced to leave a number of positions in the area of two settlements in the north of the Kharkiv Region and move to more advantageous lines.