On the morning of May 16, the electricity supplier Yasno applied emergency power outages in Kyiv and Dnipro.

Yasno director general Serhii Kovalenko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Morning, the peaks have passed. Kyiv, Dnipro and the region are supplied. The situation at night and in the morning turned out to be more difficult than colleagues had expected. Yesterday evening, Ukrenergo submitted the volume of limits that would allow working in the schedules, but later at night and in the morning, these volumes of restrictions were adjusted few more times. In the morning we fell hopelessly out of limits, so emergency power outages were applied. We are chronically short of generation + imports for current consumption levels. We really hope that this will not happen in the evening and we will be able to pass the next peak calmly, at least in the schedules," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, May 16, at the request of Ukraine, an emergency supply of electricity was carried out from Poland, Romania and Slovakia, while the involvement of emergency assistance is also expected during the hours of the evening peak of electricity consumption.