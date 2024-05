UkrGasVydobuvannya launches 2 wells with production rate of 390,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day

The UkrGasVydobuvannya joint stock company has put into operation two high-yield wells in one of the deepest fields in the east of Ukraine, in total they give 390,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day (270,000 cubic meters and 120,000 cubic meters).

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz group, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These wells are drilled in one field, in one formation and almost simultaneously, so they are called "twins" in technical slang. They also have relatively the same depth - 6.2 km and 6.225 km," the statement said.

According to the report, since the beginning of the year, UkrGasVydobuvannya has commissioned seven new high-yield wells.

"Previously, drilling of such wells lasted from two to three years. These were ready in 8 months. Only by systematically improving technological processes, we give the best result and strengthen the energy stability of Ukraine," said Oleksii Chernyshov, head of Naftogaz.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, UkrGasVydobuvannya increased its net profit by 4.5 times, or by UAH 10.1 billion, to UAH 13 billion compared to 2022.

Naftogaz plans to produce 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2024 at the expense of UkrGasVydobuvannya and Ukrnafta.

In 2023, UkrGasVydobuvannya produced 13.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, and Ukrnafta increased natural gas production by 6% to 1.097 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest natural gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.