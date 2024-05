Latvia will purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine for EUR 10 million

At a closed meeting on May 14, the Government of Latvia decided to allocate EUR 10 million for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine; in addition, another batch of drones will be delivered to Ukraine in the summer.

This is reported by the Delfi publication with reference to the statement of Prime Minister Evika Silina and Defense Minister Andris Spruds after the government meeting, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is reported that the specified amount of money is provided for by the so-called Czech initiative for the supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

The Czech Republic coordinates a number of countries that provide funds for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine's needs.

Spruds also said that the money allocated by Latvia is expected to buy more than 3,000 large-caliber 155-millimeter shells.

Speaking about the activities of the Drone Coalition led by Latvia and Great Britain, Spruds recalled that Latvia had already sent approximately 100 drones to Ukraine recently.

The second shipment, consisting of approximately 1,000 combat drones of various capacities, is planned for June.

Currently, the coalition member countries have announced funding of more than EUR 0.5 billion for the purchase of drones.

This year and the next two years, Latvia will provide military support to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of GDP.

The minister reminded that this year this amount will amount to EUR 112 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said that his country is ready to provide Ukraine with short-range air defense systems.