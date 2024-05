Hourly power outage schedules in effect in all regions on Thursday

Share:













Copied



On Thursday, May 16, from 00:00, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 15, from 07:25 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., emergency power outages of industrial and household consumers were applied in all regions of Ukraine.

At the same time, due to the increase in consumption, these restrictions were extended until 11:40 p.m.

It is noted that there is a significant shortage of electricity in the power system for most of the day.

The dispatch center of Ukrenergo brought to regional power distribution companies the consumption limits for each region.

You can get information about exactly how consumption restrictions will work in the consumer's account, on the official websites of regional power distribution companies, as well as on their pages in social networks.

During the day, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova in a total volume of 23,488 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 1,653 MW.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 15, in the evening hours, Ukrenergo introduced controlled emergency power outages for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine.