The Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattacked russian aggressors near the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is indicated that from the beginning of the day on the Kharkiv axis, the enemy attacked in the direction of the village of Starytsia.

The russians launched missile attacks on Kharkiv and Stara Vodolaza and hit the settlements of Vilcha, Vovchansk and Starytsia from aviation.

"In turn, Ukrainian soldiers conducted counterattack measures in the area of ​ ​ the city of Vovchansk," the report said.

During the current day, a total of 58 combat clashes occurred. The fiercest battles take place on the Pokrovsk axis, where the invaders have already carried out 20 attacks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers killed a civilian man in the village of Starytsia, south-west of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region.

Earlier, the prosecutor's office began two criminal proceedings for the commission of war crimes by the army of the aggressor state of russia in the border community in the Kharkiv Region. In particular, in the Vovchansk community, the russian military shot a civilian at point blank range, and another civilian disappeared.

Meanwhile, the Defense Forces partially stabilized the situation on the Kharkiv axis - the advance of the enemy in certain areas, in certain settlements stopped, Ukrainian forces do not allow the invaders to gain a foothold. In Vovchansk, urban development is being searched. At the same time, the situation remains complex and dynamically changing.