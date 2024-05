Share:













On Wednesday, May 15, import of a record-breaking amount of electricity - 23,692 MWh, with maximum capacity in individual hours up to 1,628, from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova is planned during the day.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that there is a significant shortage of electricity in the power system throughout the day on Wednesday due to the cold weather.

"On May 15, from 6:00 a.m., consumption increased again due to the drop in temperature. The available volumes of imports, emergency assistance, and consumption restrictions were not enough to overcome it. Therefore, from 6:40 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., the Ukrenergo control center applied controlled emergency power outages for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the Kherson Region. As of 9:30 a.m., emergency power outages have been canceled and power supply to consumers has been restored," the message says.

With the increase in consumption in the evening hours of maximum consumption, Ukrenergo predicts the introduction of emergency power outages of household and industrial consumers.

Also on Wednesday from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from 04:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. there will be capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers.

"On May 14, in order to overcome the deficit in the energy system, the Ukrenergo control center applied consumption restriction schedules for industry from 04:00 p.m. However, due to a significant increase in consumption during the cooling period, controlled emergency power outages of household and industrial consumers were applied from 08:55 p.m. to 12:00 a.m." the message says.

According to the report, on May 14, at the request of Ukrenergo, emergency supply of electricity to Ukraine from 12:00 a.m. to 07:00 a.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. from the power systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia was activated to overcome the deficit in the energy system.

On Wednesday, emergency aid from EU countries was applied from 12:00 a.m. to 07:00 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is receiving emergency aid from the EU energy systems for the eighth day in a row.