On Thursday, May 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in Kharkiv regarding the situation at the front, in particular in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi axes of the Kharkiv Region.

Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Staff. Today - in Kharkiv. I listened to a detailed report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, commanders of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group Yurii Sodol and Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Troops Group Mykhailo Drapatyi. The operational situation, tasks and needs of each involved brigade, each unit, in particular in the Kharkiv Region, in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi areas. They also analyzed in detail the prospects of the combat situation, the threats in the coming days and weeks, and our, Ukrainian, opportunities to counter russian offensive plans," he said.

The President noted that as of today, the situation in the Kharkiv Region is generally under control, Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers, but the axis remains extremely difficult, and units are being strengthened in it.

Zelenskyy also said that the heads of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, and the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, reported on the intentions of the occupier, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, on counter-subversive measures, and a plan for further actions was determined - both for the regional authorities of the Kharkiv Region and for all structures, who are responsible for security in the region.

The President also listened to the reports of regional government leaders from other border and frontline regions regarding the current situation, major risks, and key needs and gave relevant instructions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 15, due to the situation at the front, Zelenskyy postponed all international events with his participation.

In his traditional evening video message on May 15, Zelenskyy reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to partially stabilize the situation at the front, and defense operations are ongoing in Vovchansk.