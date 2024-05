Share:













Czech Prime Minister Petr Pavel has called for stopping the war in Ukraine and seek for a compromise on the post-war arrangement of relations between Ukraine, the aggressor state russia and the guarantor countries of peace.

Pavel made the corresponding statement in an interview with Sky News on Wednesday, May 15.

According to him, now it is necessary to be realistic and take into account the situation, which has established since the beginning of a full-scale invasion of russia. Pavel noted that it would be "naive" to say that Ukraine will be able to completely regain control over the occupied territories in the foreseeable future.

"Russia will not give up the territory that it was able to occupy. All we need is to stop the war and start negotiating the future. There must be some compromise, and this compromise cannot be adopted without the participation of Ukraine, russia and the countries that will guarantee such agreement," the Czech President emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 13, The New York Times wrote that the russian occupiers could organize an offensive against the Kharkiv Region in order to pull back Ukrainian troops and increase pressure on world leaders to truce with the aggressor state russia.

On May 8, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini proposed stepping up diplomacy to hold negations on the ceasefire in Ukraine and peace negations.

Recall, on May 6, the head of China, Xi Jinping, supported the "Olympic truce" in Ukraine.