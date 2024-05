For the first time in history, annual inflation in Ukraine lower than in USA

For the first time in history, annual inflation in Ukraine was lower than in the United States.

This is evidenced by statistical data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Compared to March 2023, consumer prices rose by 3.2% in March 2024, while the rate in the US was 3.5%.

This is the first time in history that inflation in Ukraine was lower than in the USA.

According to the results of April 2024, the annual inflation rate in Ukraine did not change and remained at the level of 3.2%.

While since the beginning of the year, inflation amounted to 1.4%.

At the time of publication, data on inflation in the US for April had not yet been released.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the actual rate of price growth was somewhat lower than the trajectory of the National Bank's forecast published in the Inflation Report for April 2024 (3.6% y/y).

At the same time, the fundamental inflationary pressure increased slightly in April.