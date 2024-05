Share:













In 2023, compared to 2022, exports of ice cream from Ukraine increased by 44% to almost 10,000 tons, while in monetary terms it increased by 67% to USD 32 million.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Agrarian Export Association with reference to information from the State Customs Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that these indicators have become a record in the history of Ukraine.

Ice cream was mainly sold to the countries of the European Union, from where revenue was received in the amount of more than USD 19 million, or 60% of the cost of all exports.

The main buyers of Ukrainian ice cream last year were: Moldova (2,301 tons), Germany (1,909 tons), Poland (1,873 tons), Israel (963 tons), Lithuania (509 tons), Czech Republic (425 tons).

At the same time, the association notes a rather diversified geography of sales of this product, because it was also exported to Iraq, the United States, China, the UAE, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Canada.

In the first quarter of 2024, compared to the first quarter of 2023, ice cream exports increased by 23% to 2,000 tons, while in monetary terms it increased by 25% to USD 7 million.

At the same time, ice cream exporters received about 60% of their income from Germany, Poland and Moldova.

