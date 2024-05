Share:













Yurii Boiko, adviser to the Prime Minister, member of the supervisory board of the Ukrenergo national energy company, believes that consumer outages that began on May 14 may last until August, while in winter the deficit in the power system will be even at high temperatures.

This is stated in the material of Ukrinform, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If we talk about restrictions that began a day ago, then in these conditions we will have to live, according to my estimates, until August. In August-September, I expect a slight improvement due to a different set of factors," Boiko said at a press conference.

In particular, during this period, nuclear generation will come from the active phase of repairs, and a large amount of solar generation will still be present in the power system.

Also, according to him, the load on the power system will be reduced due to still warm, but no longer hot weather.

"If we talk about May, then these restrictions could begin a little later, if not for such cold weather," Boiko said.

He explained that with a decrease in the temperature of the population, heating devices began to be actively used and there was a shortage in the power system even taking into account active electricity imports.

Boiko stressed that winter will be "inevitably difficult" and there is no chance of restoring the generation destroyed in two months in full.

At the same time, in his opinion, it will not be possible to avoid shortages in the power system in winter even in warm weather.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, May 16, from 12 a.m. in all regions of Ukraine schedules of hourly power outages operate.