There is no talk of evacuation from Kharkiv, on the contrary, city accepts people from districts where hostili

Share:













Copied



The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that there are currently no plans to evacuate the city, on the contrary, Kharkiv is accepting people who are being evacuated from districts where active hostilities are taking place. At the same time, as of this morning, the air alert in the city lasted for 8 hours.

He told about this on the air of the telethon.

"Today we are not talking about evacuating the city of Kharkiv. On the contrary, we are accepting people from districts where active hostilities are currently taking place. And I want to say that we have already accepted more than 6,000 people who have moved to Kharkiv. We are placing them in hostels, providing everything is possible to make them feel more or less protected," he said.

In addition, Terekhov noted that as of the broadcast, an air alert had been announced in Kharkiv, and it had lasted for more than 8 hours.

"It's a very long time when the air alert sounds. As for how we survived the night, it was more or less calm, but that day was very, very tense, because the enemy was constantly shelling our city," he explained.

According to the mayor, last day the enemy began to attack Kharkiv from the very morning, and explosions rang out both during the day and in the evening - in total there were 7 missile attacks on the city. As a result of the attacks of the russian federation, there is a lot of destruction in the city, mainly residential buildings.

"This is a tactic that our enemy is using now - it is to intimidate people, because all the hits are carried out in densely populated areas of the city of Kharkiv: this is a residential building, a multi-storey residential building. And they really use the tactics of intimidating people, so that people worry and leave the city." Terekhov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of the russian aerial bombardment of Kharkiv on May 14, 21 people were injured, of which 3 were children. One of the enemy's aviation munitions - UMPB D30-SN - hit a high-rise building.

The New York Times reported that russian occupiers may have staged an offensive on the Kharkiv Region to draw back Ukrainian troops and increase pressure on world leaders for a truce with the aggressor country of russia.