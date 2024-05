Share:













Fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine eliminated an assault group of russians in the Kharkiv Region.

It was reported by the National Guard on Telegram.

It is noted that the russian assault group was eliminated by the fighters of the 2nd separate detachment of the Special Forces Center Omega.

"Using FPVs and bomber drones, a group of 20 attack aircraft was eliminated in an hour," it said.

The National Guard specified that judging by the equipment and tactics of actions, the enemy group was prepared.

Recall that the Ukrainian military is searching the outskirts of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region for russian occupiers, and they are trying to drive them out of the city.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine were forced to leave a number of positions in the area of two settlements in the north of the Kharkiv Region and move to more favorable frontiers.

At the same time, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC and the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, citing data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, refute the complete occupation of Vovchansk by the russians.