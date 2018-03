07 March, Wednesday

15:02

Temperature Of +1...+3 Degrees, No Significant Precipitations In Kyiv On March 8

05 March, Monday

17:21

Temperature Of -1...+1, No Precipitations In Kyiv On Tuesday

02 March, Friday

16:25

Temperature Of -1...-3, Moderate In Kyiv On Saturday

16:18

Ukrainian Border Guards Arrested In Russia Released

01 March, Thursday

17:34

Temperature Of -7...-9, Light Snow In Kyiv On Friday

28 February, Wednesday

17:34

Temperature Of -5...-7, Heavy Snow In Kyiv On First Day Of Spring

27 February, Tuesday

17:17

13 Law Enforcers Wounded Following Clashes Outside Rada On Tuesday

17:04

Temperature Of -8...-10, Snow In Kyiv On Wednesday

26 February, Monday

19:09

SBU: 40 Ukrainian Citizens Take Part In Military Actions On Side Of Wagner Private Military Company

19:04

Defense Ministry: FSB Of Russia Holding Joint Exercises With Militants In Donbas

18:57

Temperature Of -10...-12, Snow In Kyiv On Tuesday

23 February, Friday

16:46

Ukraine Finishes 9th In Biathlon Men's Relay At Olympics In South Korea

16:44

Temperature Of -8...-10, Light Snow In Kyiv On Saturday

22 February, Thursday

17:30

Ukraine Finishes 11th In Biathlon Women's Relay At Olympics In South Korea

17:21

ATO Headquarters: 200 Russian Military Officers Arrive In Donbas

17:16

Temperature Of -4...-6, Light Snow In Kyiv On Friday

20 February, Tuesday

17:35

PGO Identifies Police Unit Whose Officers Are Suspected Of Murdering Euromaidan Activists Nigoyan, Zhiznevsky And Senik

17:27

PGO: Industrial Climbers Recover Bullets From Ukraina Hotel Walls In Kyiv

17:22

Ukraine Finishes 7th In Mixed Biathlon Relay Race At PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games

17:09

Temperature Of -2...-4, Dry Weather In Kyiv On Wednesday