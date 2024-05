AFU General Staff tells what is happening in area of Vovchansk

The Ukrainian military is searching the outskirts of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region for russian occupiers, and they are trying to drive them out of the city.

The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported this.

"The enemy is trying to push our units in the Vovchansk district," it was said.

It is known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are searching the northwestern outskirts of the city, where, as previously reported, the enemy penetrated.

The DeepState project published an up-to-date map of the fighting around Vovchansk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, analysts of the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState said that russian troops expanded the territory under their control in the area of ​ ​ the city of Vovchansk in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

At the same time, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC and the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, citing data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, refute the complete occupation of Vovchansk by the russians.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine were forced to leave a number of positions in the area of ​ ​ two settlements in the north of the Kharkiv Region and move to more favorable frontiers.