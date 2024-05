Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has temporarily assigned the duties of the Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine to First Deputy Minister Vasyl Shkurakov.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine temporarily entrusted the duties of the Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine to Shkurakov Vasyl Oleksandrovych," he said.

Shkurakov since August 2021 was appointed by the Cabinet to the post of First Deputy Minister of Infrastructure.

From 2005 to 2017, he worked in the Ministry of Finance in positions from economist to department director, in 2018-2020 he worked as Deputy Minister of Finance.

From 2017 to 2018, he served as Deputy Director General for Economics and Finance of PJSC Ukrhydroenergo.

In 2020, he was appointed Director General of PJSC Ukrfinzhytlo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov. According to the explanatory note, Kubrakov was dismissed from his post in order to create a ministry of development of communities, territories and housing and communal services separate from the Ministry of Infrastructure. Kubrakov has held respective position since December 1, 2022.