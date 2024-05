Share:













In the northern part of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region, russian occupiers take civilians prisoner, and first shootings of civilians were recorded.

Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced this on Telegram.

"In the northern part of Vovchansk, where there are active hostilities, the russian military takes civilians prisoner," the report said.

It is indicated that until today the evacuation also lasted on that site - the National Police of Ukraine did not stop taking out people despite all threats and under fire. As of now, according to operational information, the russian military, which tried to gain a foothold in the city, did not allow local residents to evacuate: they began to kidnap people and place drive them to basements.

"We know about the first shootings of civilians by the russian military. In particular, one of the residents of Vovchansk tried to escape on foot, refused to fulfill the commands of the invaders - the russians killed him," Klymenko said.

He informed that investigators of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kharkiv Region began criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the rules and customs of war.

Meanwhile, the Minister added, evacuation groups of the National Police of Ukraine continue to work in Vovchansk despite intense fighting and are trying to ensure further evacuation of people.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers killed a civilian man in the village of Starytsia, south-west of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region.

Earlier, the prosecutor's office began two criminal proceedings for the commission of war crimes by the army of the aggressor state of russia in the border community in the Kharkiv Region. In particular, in the Vovchansk community, the russian military shot a civilian at point blank range, and another civilian disappeared.

Meanwhile, the Defense Forces partially stabilized the situation in the Kharkiv direction - the advance of the enemy in certain areas, in certain settlements stopped, Ukrainian forces do not allow the invaders to gain a foothold. In Vovchansk, urban development is being searched. At the same time, the situation remains complex and dynamically changing.